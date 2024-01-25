CM Revanth extends Republic Day greetings

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 January 2024, 11:56 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended greetings to the people on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day and said people should celebrate the Republic day – the day the Indian Constitution came into being – with joy and pride and remember the architects of the Constitution and the great personalities who made the country reach many heights. The Chief Minister said that Telangana was formed through the people’s struggle and the rights enshrined in the constitution. The new Telangana government was committed to fulfill the constitutional aspirations and the goals, besides restoring the constitutional values, policies and the practices, he said.