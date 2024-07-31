CM Revanth has no respect for women, says Sabitha Indra Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 July 2024, 08:52 PM

Hyderabad: Stating that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy knowingly insulted BRS women legislators, BRS MLA P Sabitha Indra Reddy said Revanth Reddy had no respect for women and that he was insulting the post of the Chief Minister by making derogatory comments against women.

Speaking at the Assembly media point along with BRS MLAs P Sunita Lakshma Reddy and Kova Laxmi, Sabitha Indra Reddy said the Chief Minister had unnecessarily targeted them. “We don’t know why he targeted us. The language used by the Chief Minister was unparliamentary and demeaning women,” she said.

Turning emotional, Sabitha Indra Reddy said she had come up in politics in the hard way and that she had not changed parties for personal gain. “The CM said Sunita and I had cheated the party. We have not cheated the party. It was my mistake to ask Revanth Reddy to join the Congress. We served that party before Revanth Reddy joined. I always thought good about him, but he has no respect for me,” she said.

She reminded that Chief Ministers like the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, N Chandrababu Naidu, K Chandrashekhar Rao and K Rosaiah never insulted women members and always encouraged them. The entire drama was to divert the attention of the House from the comments made by BRS working president KT Rama Rao, who had exposed the Congress government’s failure, she said.

Sunita Lakshma Reddy said she had worked with commitment to whichever party she represented. “Whether we were in power or not, we always worked for the party with utmost commitment,” she said.

Taking strong objection to the Chief Minister’s comments, she demanded that the Chief Minister immediately tender an unconditional apology to the women of the State. “The CM’s comment was an insult to all the women of the State,”she said.