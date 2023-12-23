CM Revanth likely to conduct Collectors, SPs conference on Dec 24

The agenda of the meeting is to give specific directions to officials on implementation of the Six Guarantees in 100 days.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:41 PM, Sat - 23 December 23

File photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will convene the first district Collectors & SPs conference at the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat on Sunday to give specific directions to officials on implementation of the Six Guarantees in 100 days.

This apart, emphasis will be on ensuring that governance reaches to the doorsteps at the village level and fixing the errors committed by the past government, according to an official statement here on Saturday.

The Congress government has accorded top priority to addressing the people’s grievances and launched the ‘Prajavani’ programme at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan here every Tuesday and Friday, the statement said.

During the meeting with Collectors and SPs, the Chief Minister will announce an action plan to organize Prajavani programmes at the District, Mandal and Village level. This apart, the Collectors will be given clear instructions on the implementation of the Six Guarantees that have been announced to ensure social justice through economic empowerment.

The Praja Palana (People’s Governance) is being taken up to further deliver good governance to the people. Additional Collectors of local bodies are also invited to the meeting. The ‘Praja Palana Grama Sabhas’ are being organized from 8 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 6 pm from December 28 to January 6 (excluding holidays).

The official teams will be covering two Gram Panchayats and Municipal Wards per day. Local Sarpanches, Corporators and Councillors will be invited to the Praja Palana programme and the steps will also be taken to ensure the participation of all other public representatives. Each application received in these Gram Sabhas will be uploaded online and a unique number will be issued to every applicant.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, other Ministers, Secretaries of various departments and officials concerned will participate in the Collectors and SPs conference to be held from 10 am to 1 pm on Sunday.