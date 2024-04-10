CM Revanth pays homage to Mahatma Phule

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 April 2024, 08:05 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy paid homage to social activist and reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on his 198th birth anniversary on Thursday. He remembered Phule’s contributions to society, stating that his remarkable journey from humble beginnings to becoming a beacon of social reforms, as an inspiration to all.

Revanth Reddy hailed Phule’s relentless fight against caste discrimination and dedication to equality, which paved way for the future generations. He said the path chosen and followed by the social reformer for the upliftment of the backward classes and Dalits was an inspiration to all those who strive for the welfare of the society.

Asserting the government’s commitment to Phule’s vision, the Chief Minister pledged to launch innovative programmes and reaffirmed the State’s dedication to promoting equality and eliminating discrimination in all forms.

Highlighting the government’s initiatives in line with Phule’s ideals, Revanth Reddy said Pragathi Bhavan was renamed to Praja Bhavan after Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, adding that the State government would organise official celebrations of Phule’s birth anniversary.