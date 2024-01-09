CM Revanth Reddy asks for plans for development of Vikarabad-Krishna railway line

If the railway line is completed, it will aid in expediting the growth of surrounding areas, besides new industries will also come up in the vicinity, said Revanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 January 2024, 11:15 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has asked South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain to prepare plans for development of the Vikarabad-Krishna railway line.

Jain paid a courtesy call on the Chief Minister at the Secretariat here on Tuesday. Both discussed development of pending railway lines and the establishment of new railway lines in the State, during which the Chief Minister enquired about the development of Vikarabad-Krishna railway line, which was proposed earlier. He asked Jain to complete the proposed railway line, which was neglected for a long time.

“If the railway line is completed, it will aid in expediting the growth of surrounding areas, besides new industries will also come up in the vicinity,” Revanth Reddy said.