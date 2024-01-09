CM Revanth Reddy announces special development fund of Rs 10 crore to each constituency

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed the Ministers and MLAs to ensure every needy person gets benefited through the welfare schemes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 January 2024, 11:02 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said Indiramma Committees would be appointed soon and the benefits of welfare schemes would be delivered to the people.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with in-charge Ministers, MLAs and leaders of erstwhile Khammam, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nalgonda and Rangareddy districts at the MCR HRD Institute here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, he instructed the Ministers and MLAs to ensure every needy person gets benefited through the welfare schemes. “Honest and sincere officials should be appointed in the constituencies. Stern action will be taken against corrupt officials,” Revanth Reddy warned.

The Chief Minister specifically directed the leaders not bring any disrepute to the government by taking up anti-people decisions and measures. The State government would allocate a special development fund of Rs.10 crore to each constituency, he said, adding that in-charge Ministers of the erstwhile districts were entrusted with the responsibility of utilizing the funds effectively.

He further said the Assembly constituencies should be developed in coordination with the in-charge Ministers and the people’s problems should be resolved at the earliest. The leaders were directed to put in all efforts in winning a minimum of 12 seats in the ensuring Lok Sabha elections.