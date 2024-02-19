CM Revanth Reddy flies to New Delhi

CM Revanth Reddy is expected to attend the marriage ceremony of a Rajya Sabha Member’s son in the evening and also he is also likely to meet party high command on Tuesday to discuss different aspects

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 February 2024, 08:14 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy along with Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu flew to New Delhi on Monday evening. They flew in a special flight from Begumpet airport and are likely to fly back on Tuesday.

Party sources said the Chief Minister is expected to attend the marriage ceremony of a Rajya Sabha Member’s son in the evening. This apart, he is also likely to meet party high command on Tuesday to discuss different aspects, especially cabinet expansion, filling up of nominated posts and candidates for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read Revanth Reddy continues allegations on BRS, KCR

Last week, Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy had said that there would be cabinet expansion shortly. He had also said the party leadership could allot Home portfolio to him.

Further, it may be recalled that the State unit of Congress had invited applications from aspirants to contest the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. As many as 306 aspirants had applied for 17 Lok Sabha seats in the State.

Chinna Jeeyar Swamy meets CM

Earlier in the day, spiritual leader Chinna Jeeyar Swamy met the Chief Minister at his residence and extended invitation to participate in the Samatha Kumbh -2024 Sri Ramanujacharya 108 Divyadeshams second Brahmotsavams.