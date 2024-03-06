CM Revanth Reddy is Telangana’s Eknath Shinde: BRS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 March 2024, 05:14 PM

Khammam: Congress leaders should explain Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s intentions in calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘big brother’ in contradiction to Rahul Gandhi’s criticism towards Modi, demanded BRS district president and MLC Tata Madhusudan.

Referring to the Chief Minister’s address in Adilabad during recent visit of the PM, he said shades of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde could be seen in Revanth Reddy. People should understand the fact that those who spoke like this in Maharashtra and Assam in the past changed parties and turned loyal to Modi, he said.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Madhusudan said Congress ministers and leaders, when they were in the opposition, opposed the LRS scheme introduced by the BRS regime. But after coming to power they were supporting the LRS scheme.

The Congress government failed to pay Aasara pensions and Rythu Bandhu even as 80 days passed since the government was formed.The three ministers in Khammam district have to answer why the pension was not paid.

Just as former CM K Chandrashekhar Rao predicted, the public was forced to depend on water tanks for drinking water in Khammam and other parts of the State for supporting Congress in elections. The public would have to depend on electric inverters as power cuts becoming common, he noted.

Nominating MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra, who stood as the representative and voice of the BCs, for Rajya Sabha for the second time was a proof of BRS chief Chandrashekhar Rao’s concern towards the BCs, Madhusudan said.

He informed that a thanksgiving meeting would be organised in Khammam on Thursday to thank the BRS chief for nominating Ravichandra for Rajya Sabha. As MP Nama Nageswara Rao was finalised as the BRS Khammam Lok Sabha nominee he would also launch election campaign on the day.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao would attend the meeting and BRS cadres have to participate in the meeting in large numbers and make it a success, the MLC said. Former DCCB chairman K Nagabhushanam, BRS young wing leader Ch Krishna Chaitanya and others were present.