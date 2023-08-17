CM to inaugurate IDOC Suryapet solar plant on Aug 20

Hyderabad: As part of the initiative to set up solar power plants on government offices in the State, the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) has set up a 100 kilowatt solar roof top power plant at the Integrated District Offices Complex, Suryapet. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is scheduled to inaugurate the solar power unit on August 20.

According to Redco chairman Y Satish Reddy, the Suryapet collectorate complex solar power unit would generate 1.44 lakh units of power and save about Rs.11.23 lakh on the power bill annually. Construction of solar plants with a capacity of 100 kilowatts each in Rangareddy and Kamareddy district collectorate complexes was in progress, he said.

Redco has already set up a 200 kilowatt grid-connected solar power plant at the Collectorate Complex of Khammam district. At present, more than 28,000 units of electricity are being consumed per month through high tension and low tension services in the collectorate. With the setting up of a 200 kilowatt solar power plant, up to 24,000 units of solar power will be produced and only about 5,000 units per month have to be used from the grid.