CM trying to discredit the works of KCR: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader T Harish Rao said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was trying to destroy and discredit the various development works undertaken by former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao during his tenure.

Taking part in the discussion on white paper on irrigation projects in the State assembly on Saturday, Harish Rao said the Chief Minister had vowed to erase the name of Chandrashekhar Rao from all the development works undertaken by him and as part of his plan he had started discrediting him.

“CM said he will discredit KCR and he is doing the same,”he said.

Refuting the ruling party’s allegations that damages to Medigadda barrage took place due to the previous government’s negligence, Harish Rao said there were several projects constructed by Congress government which developed cracks and collapsed within a few months of construction.

Listing out the projects which collapsed or were damaged during the Congress regime, Harish Rao said Kadam project on its first filling collapsed and Devadula Lift Irrigation Project pipes bursted and the tunnel collapsed and Singur and Yellampalli project too developed cracks, he pointed out.

Stating that the irrigation projects construction during the Congress regime never achieved full ayacut, Harish Rao said Sree Ram Sagar project in 12 years could provide water for just 25,000 acres and it took it 40 years to provide water for 9.5 lakh acres.

Similarly, Nagarjunasagar project took eight years to provide water to 9000 acres and Kalwakurthy project took 30 years to provide water to just 13,000 acres. Commenting on Comptroller and Auditor General(CAG) report on Irrigation projects, the former Minister said former Congress Chief Ministers YS Rajasekhara Reddy, N Kiran Kumar Reddy and even former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had not accepted the CAG reports and termed it false.

He urged the State government to repair the damages caused to the Medigadda project before the onset of Monsoon to save it from further damages.