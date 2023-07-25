Co-working space for the interior designers in Hyderabad

With an aim to empower freelance designers and studios, Prolance has announced the launch of a co-working space tailored specifically for interior design professionals in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 AM, Tue - 25 July 23

Prolance’s physical space to empower designers and studios.

Hyderabad: Prolance, a platform for the interior industry, has opened a real-world physical space where interior designers and homeowners can touch and feel materials, view displays, work and collaborate. With an aim to empower freelance designers and studios, Prolance has announced the launch of a co-working space tailored specifically for interior design professionals in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

The co-working space boasts a large display area of 4,500 square feet where customers can access the latest materials sourced from the country’s top suppliers. They also have rooms for private meetings and co-working, encouraging collaboration and creativity, among interior designers.

“Designers can now bring homeowners and showcase the latest products and design seamlessly on our platform. Hyderabad has a booming real estate industry and we couldn’t imagine a more fitting city for the Prolance Design Hub. Hence it was the first choice for launching India’s first co-working space,” said Rama Harinath K, co-founder and CEO of Prolance.

This innovative space serves as a one-stop destination where interior designers can introduce their clients to an extensive range of renowned brands and explore products across various categories.