Collector tells officials to prepare flood loss reports

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

Kothagudem: River Godavari was receding fast and flowing below the first warning level at Bhadrachalam on Monday. The water level at 7 pm was 39.40 feet on Monday.

District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala held a meeting with district officials to review the loss caused by the Godavari floods and rain. Four bridges under the R & B Department were damaged. Steps to repair two bridges that were severely damaged have to be taken, she said.

Under the Panchayat Raj Department, 97 roads were damaged and 60 roads were repaired while repair works of 30 were under progress. Measures to restore water supply in 103 habitations where water supply was affected and repair of damaged pipe lines at 11 places have to be taken.

Comprehensive reports on the loss of standing crops and death of cattle caused by floods and lightning have to be submitted at the earliest. Joint have to be formed at mandal level to assess the loss. Survey numbers and photographs have to be included with the reports, Dr. Ala said.

She directed irrigation officials to inspect overflowing tanks and take measures to strengthen their bunds. Health officials have to organise health camps in flood affected villages and welfare hostels to conduct medical camps.