Cong Govt fails to allocate funds for Ramzan

An RTI query by an activist Kareem Ansari revealed that the State government has so far not allocated funds for the Ramzan.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 March 2024, 07:43 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who claims to be the well-wisher of the minority community, has reportedly not allocated funds to the Minorities Welfare Department for the Muslim holy month of Ramzan.

An RTI query by an activist Kareem Ansari revealed that the State government has so far not allocated funds for the Ramzan. He posted on social media platform ‘X’, “…champions of minorities@Telangana CMO has not allocated funds to the minority welfare department for the holy month of Ramzan this year. I believe @revanth_anumula continues the same trend for the coming other religious festivals also.”

He also tagged the post to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Telangana Congress. Interestingly, the previous BRS government used to allocate funds for celebrations during the holy month of Ramzan. The funds used to be spent on organising Iftar dinners in mosques, distribution of clothes among the poor and payment of honorarium to imams and muezzins.