Cong leaders join BRS in Andole

Several leaders of the Congress Party joined in Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the presence of Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran on Friday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:33 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran is welcoming Congress cadre into BRS at Khammapally in Munipally Mandal of Sangareddy district on Friday.

Congress cadre of Khammapally village in Munipally Mandal led by Teku Veeranna joined BRS. Gorregattu Congress cadre under the leadership of ward member Vijay joined BRS during the same programme.

Earlier, Kranhi Kiran has distributed subsidised sheep units to 12 beneficiaries at Maktha Kyasaram village in Munipally Mandal. The MLA has also participated in Sardara Sarvai Pappanna Goud’s birth anniversary celebrations at different places in his Constituency.