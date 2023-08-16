Congress cadre join BRS in Andole

Several Congress leaders from Potulboguda village of Vatpally Mandal on Wednesday joined the BRS in the presence of Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran.
Sangareddy: Several Congress leaders from Potulboguda village of Vatpally Mandal on Wednesday joined the BRS in the presence of Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran. Potulboguda is the native village of Kranthi Kiran, who welcomed Guru Ramulu, Gangaram and others into the BRS by handing them a party scarf.
Speaking on the occasion, the Andole MLA said the joinings reflected the people’s mood. Since the people believed that development would be possible only with the BRS, they were coming forward in support of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, he said.