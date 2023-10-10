Congress failed to declare single candidate even 50 days after BRS declared: Harish Rao

Harish Rao has said that the Congress Party had failed to announce a single candidate even 50 days after BRS has declared its candidates.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Updated On - 06:24 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is examining arrangements for Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's public meeting, at Husnabad in Siddipet district on Tuesday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that the Congress Party had failed to announce a single candidate even 50 days after Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has declared its candidates for 115 constituencies out of 119.

Addressing a preparatory meeting ahead of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s public meeting in Husnabad on Tuesday, the Finance Minister has said that the Congress Party could not make any decisions on their own in Hyderabad. He has said that they would need to consult their leaders in Bangalore and New Delhi to make any decisions regarding Telangana. Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had kept every promise he made during the election campaigns in 2014 and 2018, Rao has said that the Congress Party had failed to keep its election promises made in 2004 and 2009.

Accusing the Congress Party of cheating BRS post-2004 elections, the Minister has said that the BRS had forged an alliance ahead of the 2004 elections as the Congress Party included the formation of Telangana State in the common minimum programme. Leave alone the talk of creating the new State, Rao has said that the Party had attempted to suppress the Telangana movement by luring the BRS MLAs into Congress. He has said that Congress had attempted to destroy BRS. Had the Congress kept its promise of creating a separate Telangana post-2004 elections, Rao said that hundreds of Telangana youth would not committed suicide to fuel the Statehood movement. Suggesting the BRS cadre and leaders to take the work done by the BRS during the past 9 years into public, the Minister has said that the Congress could not come to a conclusion on even declaring a party candidate for Husnabad. He said that the Party was known for a culture of different groups, which always fight within. “It is going to be very tough to have a visionary leader in such a party to lead the State towards progress, he observed.

Saying that the BRS government had done a lot of good for small-scale employees like VRAs, VAOs, Anganwadi workers, Asha Workers, ANMs, RTC employees and ration dealers, Rao has called upon the party workers to take the message among these sections. The Minister has called upon the party workers to put a collective effort to make the first election rally of the Chief Minister a grand success. Since the Chief Minister believed Husnabad was a lucky place, the Minister has said that he had decided to launch his campaign from here for a third consecutive time.