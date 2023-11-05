‘Congress in power is danger for Telangana’

TS Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar said Telangana would be in danger if the Congress was voted to power.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:33 PM, Sun - 5 November 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: TS Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar said Telangana would be in danger if the Congress was voted to power. While the BRS government was providing 24 hours of electricity to the agriculture sector, the Congress was saying that three hours power supply was enough. So, people should decide whether they want to elect the Congress or the BRS.

Advising the people not to believe the false promises of the Congress and BJP, he appealed to the people to elect the BRS candidate in the coming election.

Campaigning in Choppadandi and Manakondur constituencies on Sunday, Vinod Kumar went around with Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar for a door-to-door campaign in Kothakota of Boinpalli mandal. Interacting with the people, he explained about the various development and welfare schemes being implemented in the state.

Later, he along with Manakondur legislature Rasamai Balkishan campaigned in Peddalingapur of Illanthakunta mandal.