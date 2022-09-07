Komatireddy Venkat Reddy working for victory of his brother in Munugode bypoll: Congress

Published Date - 07:41 PM, Wed - 7 September 22

Nalgonda: Congress leader Palagani Saidulu on Wednesday alleged Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy telephoned to the Congress leaders of Munugode assembly constituency including him and asked them to work for victory of his brother BJP leader Rajagopal Reddy in the by-elections.

Speaking to the media during “Inti Inti ki Congress programme”, a door to door campaign programme, held at Ukondi village, Saidulu said that Venkat Reddy telephoned him and several Congress leaders of Munugode and asked them to join the BJP to support his brother. He also requested them to work for victory of his brother in the by-elections. After joining the BJP himself, Venkat Reddy could invite them to join the BJP. “How could Venkat Reddy ask them to join the BJP being a Congress MP?” , he questioned.

He said that as MLA of Munugode, Rajagopal Reddy did nothing for the development of his assembly constituency during his tenure. He asked the senior Congress leaders including Venkat Reddy to attend the programme planned by them to take a pledge on the party flag to work for victory of the Congress candidate in the by-elections.