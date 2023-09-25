Congress OBC and Reddy leaders at loggerheads

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:02 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

Hyderabad: The Other Backward Classes (OBC) wing of the Congress and several members of the Reddy Association are at loggerheads over allotment of tickets for candidates to contest the ensuing elections and both the groups are heading to New Delhi to discuss the issue with the party high command.

The OBC unit is demanding allotment of a minimum of two tickets from each Parliamentary constituency to leaders from the community. Members of the Reddy Association, those who support the Congress, are against this appeal, citing survey results and the winning prospects of other candidates.

To this effect, many Reddy community leaders are heading to New Delhi on Tuesday, besides a few, who are already camping in the capital since last a few days. The agenda appears to impress upon the party high command over the party’s prospects and seek as many tickets for them.

Meanwhile, the OBC wing has sought appointment of AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday. The OBC leaders are in no mood to relent and a few leaders have even warned the leadership that they would contest as independent candidates if they were denied tickets.

The Political Affairs Committee had passed a resolution to allot two tickets from each Parliamentary constituency to BC leaders. This works out to 34 seats and now the State leadership was raising objections over allotment of these tickets, said a senior leader from OBC wing of Congress.

At a recent meeting which was attended by senior leaders, Tandu Srinivas Yadav from Suryapet, had openly declared that he would contest as independent candidate or from the “Rajiv Congress Party”. This was not an isolated case and many BC leaders were prepared to revolt, if their appeals were not considered by the party, the senior leader said.

On the State leadership offering nominated posts or MLC positions to leaders, the senior OBC leader said the same could be offered to upper caste leaders as well.

“Why are BC leaders being targeted and denied opportunities to contest elections, especially when their winning chances are high. Can any party form government without BC voters support?” asked the senior leader.