Congress youth pledge support to BRS in Vikarabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:18 PM, Sun - 5 November 23

Hyderabad: In a significant development for the BRS party in Vikarabad district, a number of young individuals from the Congress have pledged their support to BRS, bolstering its presence ahead of the ensuing Assembly elections in Telangana.

Chevaella MP Dr. Ranjith Reddy, alongside local councillor Gayathri Laxman and other BRS party leaders, warmly welcomed these enthusiastic new members from Shivaram Nagr colony into the party fold.

Ranjith Reddy invited them into BRS offering pink scarves, symbolising their induction into the party.

