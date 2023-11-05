Congress youth pledge support to BRS in Vikarabad

MP Ranjith Reddy invited them into the party fold offering pink scarves, symbolising their induction into the party.
Hyderabad: In a significant development for the BRS party in Vikarabad district, a number of young individuals from the Congress have pledged their support to BRS, bolstering its presence ahead of the ensuing Assembly elections in Telangana.
Chevaella MP Dr. Ranjith Reddy, alongside local councillor Gayathri Laxman and other BRS party leaders, warmly welcomed these enthusiastic new members from Shivaram Nagr colony into the party fold.
Ranjith Reddy invited them into BRS offering pink scarves, symbolising their induction into the party.
ఈరోజు వికారాబాద్ పట్టణం శివరాంనగర్ కాలనీలో పలువురు యువకులు స్థానిక కౌన్సిలర్ గాయత్రి లక్ష్మణ్ గారు, పార్టీ నాయకులు గిరీష్ కొఠారి గారి ఆధ్వర్యంలో కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ నుంచి బీఆర్ఎస్ పార్టీలోకి రావడంతో వారికి గులాబీ కండువా కప్పి ఆహ్వానించడం జరిగింది.#Telangana #VoteForCar… pic.twitter.com/nBAOFnz3kP
