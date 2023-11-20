Cooch Behar Trophy: Hyderabad suffers 10-wicket loss against Maharashtra

Hyderabad suffered a 10-wicket loss against Maharashtra in the Cooch Behar Trophy at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad suffered a 10-wicket loss against Maharashtra in the Cooch Behar Trophy at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Monday.

Hyderabad batter C Siddharth Rao continued his good run of form in the second innings hitting 101 runs to add to his first innings score of 114. However, the batter could not save his side from defeat as the hosts were bundled out for 264 in 116 overs. Maharashtra’s Sohan N shone with 5/66 bowling figures.

The hosts could only manage to take a lead of 15 runs, Maharashtra scored 17 runs in 2.5 overs to record a 10-wicket win over Hyderabad.

Earlier, Maharashtra’s Aniruddha Sable smashed 160 runs to power his side to a total of 433 runs and take a mammoth 249-run lead in the first innings.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 184 in 75 overs & 264 in 116 overs (C Siddharth Rao 101, Dheeraj Goud 74; Sohan N 5/66, Swaraj Chavan 3/79) lost to Maharashtra 433 in 146.2 overs (Aniruddha Sable 160, Swaraj Chavan 52, Pranav Verma 4/109) & 17/0 in 2.5 overs.