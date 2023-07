Cops raid houses of illegal financiers in Sircilla, Vemulawada

Sircilla police carried out simultaneous raids on houses of illegal financiers in Sircilla and Vemulawada

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:10 PM, Sat - 1 July 23

Sircilla police carried out simultaneous raids on houses of illegal financiers in Sircilla and Vemulawada

Rajanna-Sircilla: Sircilla police carried out simultaneous raids on houses of illegal financiers in Sircilla and Vemulawada on Saturday.

Fourteen police teams carried out raids in houses of four illegal financiers including Pabba Nagaraju, Butla Naveen, Macha Kondaiah and Palakonda Shivaprasad in Sircilla. In Vemulawada, raids were carried out in the house of Dusa Dasharatham. Rs 13.95 lakh cash, 113 cheques together worth Rs 4.19 crore, 71 blank cheques signed by victims, 14 promissory notes, six land registration papers and a cheque book were recovered from them.

Police have also bound over Vanga Laxman, Gattu Narayana, Kasanigottu Srinivas, and Anugula Prabhakar from Sircilla, and Pedda Balaraju, Katakam Kishan, Komuravelli Shekhar, Mudrakola Venkatesham of Vemulawada.