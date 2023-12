COVID-19 News, India: BA.2.86 Variant Pirola Cases Rising In Maharashtra And Goa | COVID-19 Cases

The country has reported 19 instances of the BA.2.86 variant, known as Pirola, with Maharashtra and Goa contributing one and 18 sequences, respectively.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:15 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

Over the past nine days, India has seen a more than twofold increase in active COVID-19 cases, rising from 938 on December 11 to 1,970 on Tuesday. The country has reported 19 instances of the BA.2.86 variant, known as Pirola, with Maharashtra and Goa contributing one and 18 sequences, respectively.

Watch: