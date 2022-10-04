CPI demands action against Khammam Rural CI

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:14 PM, Tue - 4 October 22

CPI leader B Hemanth Rao speaking to the media in Khammam on Tuesday. B Hemanth Rao alleged that the CI was acting against the rules since his posting at the police station and false cases were being booked against party cadre and leaders

Khammam: CPI leaders have demanded action against Khammam Rural police station CI Srinivas Rao alleging unfair behaviour from him towards the party cadre.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, the party state secretariat member B Hemanth Rao alleged that the CI was acting against the rules since his posting at the police station. False cases were being booked by the CI against the CPI cadres and leaders, he alleged.

The party district secretary Potu Prasad alleged that the CI tried to disrupt the party state secretary K Sambasiva Rao’s recent visit to Khammam after his appointment to the post.

The leaders said if the CI was not transferred, a dharna would be staged at Khammam Rural police station on October 10.