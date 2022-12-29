Crime rate up in Adilabad district

District registered 3,231 cases this year as against 2,337 in 2021, registering a 38.25 per cent increase

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Thu - 29 December 22

Adilabad: Even as the police took a slew of measures to prevent offices, the district’s crime rate went up by 38 per cent in 2022.

Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar Reddy said the district registered 3,231 cases this year as against 2,337 in 2021, reflecting an increase of 38.25 per cent. But, the conviction rate had marginally gone up. A total of 721 cases saw convictions in 2022 when compared to 638 in the previous year, indicating a rise of 13 per cent.

Violence against women, road accidents, financial crimes, drunken driving, gambling, and matka cases shot up this year. However, murders and violence against minor girls dropped. As many as 1,112 cases were resolved through Lok Adalat in 2022 as against 840 in 2021. A sum of 41 major crimes was established before courts this year compared to 16 cases in the corresponding year.

Uday Kumar said the district achieved remarkable growth in conviction rates due to the efforts of court-duty officials and public prosecutors. He felicitated prosecutors M Ramana Reddy, Sanjay Vairagari, Mekala Madhukar, and Devender. He stated that the Police Department would work with an objective to reduce road accidents in 2023.

The SP further said that five mega health camps were held in 2022, besides the distribution of blankets to tribals. He stated that the average time of responding to calls received through Dial 100 service was 4 minutes. He added that 530 aspirants for police constable jobs were given special coaching and 14 policemen won medals for rendering outstanding services.