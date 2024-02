Crime Report: Stolen Automobiles Recovered By Charminar Police | Hyderabad News

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 February 2024, 05:18 PM

Hyderabad: Charminar police arrested six individuals, including two buyers of stolen property, and recovered five motorcycles and scooters. Mohd Abdullah Khan and three minors confessed to thefts.