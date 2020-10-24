Crop acreage doubled after Telangana formation: Minister

By | Published: 11:31 pm 11:32 pm

Nizamabad: In erstwhile Andhra Pradesh cultivation of crops use to be taken to the extent of 50 lakh acres in Telangana area, but after the formation of Telangana, the acreage doubled and now the figures stands at 1.15 crore acres and this reflects the working style of TRS government, said Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy.

Speaking after launching a paddy purchase centre in Kammarpally mandal on Saturday, the Minister recalled the statements of Andhra leaders that a separate Telangana would not survive on its own. The current development seen by the State only proved their arguments as false, he said. This was possible only under the leadership of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who is leading a farmer-friendly welfare government.

The Minister said Telangana had built the world’s largest lift irrigation project at Kaleshwaram and the State stood first in implementation of welfare schemes in the country. He said that now Telangana was a role model for the country by providing agriculture incentives to the farmers.

Prashanth Reddy said that while FCI procured 88 lakh metric tonnes of paddy in the country, Telangana state provided 53 lakh metric tonnes. While in other States, it took nearly four months to credit paddy procurement amount into the farmer’s accounts, Telangana government issued the amount within three days and spent over Rs 20,000 crore on the procurement process.

