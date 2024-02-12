CAPF recruitment: Union government considers KTR plea

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on X that in a historic move, the Constable examination for recruitment in the CRPFs will be conducted in 13 regional languages besides Hindi and English

12 February 2024

Hyderabad: The Union Government announced that Constable examination for recruitment in the CAPFs will be conducted in 13 regional languages, besides Hindi and English.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on X that in a historic move, the Constable (GD) examination for recruitment in the CAPFs will be conducted in 13 regional languages besides Hindi and English, which 48 lakh candidates will take.

The Union Minister further said “It is a decisive step towards realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s vision to facilitate the faculties of our youth force with the power of their mother languages. I wish all the best to the candidates for the examination”

It may be recalled that BRS working president KT Rama Rao in April last had appealed to the Union Home Minister to revise the CAPF national recruitment notification and include Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and other official languages.

“These competitive exams are being held only in English and Hindi, which is a serious disadvantage to students, who did not study in English medium or are not from Hindi-speaking States.

The National Recruitment Agency has decided to facilitate a Common Eligibility Test (NRA-CET) to replace multiple examinations and conduct these in 12 Indian languages,” Rama Rao had said on X sharing the notification copy and pointing out that it was not being implemented properly.