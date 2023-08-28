CV Anand holds meeting with police officials ahead of elections

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:04 PM, Mon - 28 August 23

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand held a meeting with police officials in view of the forthcoming Telangana State Legislative Assembly elections on Monday. Officers of the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police and above participated in the meeting.

During the meeting the officials discussed about vulnerability mapping, identification of critical polling stations, joint inspections, deployment strategies for specialized forces including striking units and flying squads, and personalized visits to polling stations by ACPs and Station House Officers (SHOs).

CV Anand had a detailed review of cases pertaining to the elections and underscored the need for acting firmly against potential disruptors and anti-social elements through binding measures. Additionally, a strategic compilation of list of persons involved in election-related offenses in previous elections was discussed.

He asked all police nodal officers should acquaint themselves with their allotted areas and maintain coordination with the officers. The DCPs were tasked to identify to suitable accommodation for CAPF and also outside forces.