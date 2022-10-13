Cyberabad CP presents rewards to policemen for excelling in duties

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Commissioner of Police, Stephen Raveendra on Thursday presented rewards to the police personnel who excelled in their duties.

Among the receipts of the rewards are Cyberabad SOT (Shamshabad) Inspector Venkat Reddy, sub inspector Ravi and 13 constables. The team had nabbed a property offender who was involved in four chain snatching cases in Shamshabad.

He also presented rewards to policemen from Miyapur police station for arresting a chain snatcher and Medchal police station personnel were rewarded for arresting a laptop thief.