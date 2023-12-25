Madhapur police takes action against ‘Book My Show’ for unauthorized ‘Sunburn Event’ ticket sales

The Cyberabad police had rejected the permission for the ‘Sunburn Event’. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, had asked the authorities not to allow the events.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:55 PM, Mon - 25 December 23

Hyderabad: The Madhapur police registered a case against the management of ‘Book My Show’, portal and issued them notices for allegedly selling the tickets of ‘Sunburn Event’ without the organisers applying for permission.

Additional DCP Madhapur, Narsimha Reddy said the action will be taken against the organizers who failed to check any form of illegal activities during the New Year events at their premises.

He said the police are keeping a watch on the events and all the programs should wind up by 1 am. The official said those planning to organize New Year events should take permission from the police.

The police said that if anyone is organize events in gated communities they have to take permission for using sound systems and it will be accorded by the local ACP of the area.