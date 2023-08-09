Cyberabad police nab mobile phone offender with 563 phones

The Cyberabad Special Operations Team (Madhapur) caught Garadi Ramanji (54), a resident of LB Nagar.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:29 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

Hyderabad: A mobile phone offender who is allegedly into mobile phone dealings was arrested by the Cyberabad police on Wednesday. The police recovered 563 mobile phones of various brands from him.

Acting on a tip off, the Cyberabad Special Operations Team (Madhapur) caught Garadi Ramanji (54), a resident of LB Nagar. “Ramanji was caught by the Raidurgam police and SOT team when he was transporting the mobile phones in a car after purchasing it from Akash and Sunny of Andhra Pradesh and Vamshi of Karnataka,” said DCP Madhapur, G Sundeep.

Ramanji sold the mobile phones to two persons Asif and Arshad of Hyderabad. The police are making efforts to nab Asif, Arshad, Vamshi, Akash and Sunny.

563 mobile phones seized

Samsung, One plus, Oppo, Realme, Nokia, Redmi, Vivo and other brands.

Cash Rs. 3,00,000 seized.

All property worth Rs. 1.92 crore.