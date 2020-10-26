Dasara celebrations: Covid precautions thrown to wind in Adilabad

In Mancherial’s Bellampalli town, hundreds of celebrators flocked to the roads, flouting norms of Covid-19 pandemic

Adilabad: Throwing physical distancing and face masks to the wind, people from all walks of life participated in Dasara festival celebrations held in different parts of erstwhile Adilabad on Sunday.

In Adilabad district, followers of Hindu religion, dressed in their best, gathered at special venues of the festival and witnessed customary event ‘Ravana Dahan’, burning of the wooden statue of Ravana as part of the affair. They then exchanged greetings of the occasion by giving leaves of Jammi tree (Prosopis cineraria), after performing special prayers to the plant.

Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Rathod Janardhan, Collector Sikta Patnaik, Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrier participated in the celebrations held in Adilabad district headquarters.

Ramanna said that the festival signifies victory of the good over evil. He requested the public to espouse empathy, forgiveness and love besides living in harmony with others.

In Mancherial’s Bellampalli town, hundreds of celebrators flocked to the roads, flouting norms of Covid-19 pandemic. They did not wear face masks, nor maintained physical distance during the gathering. They bought toys by swarming roadside vendors. They spent nearly two hours watching processions of certain idols taken out on Monday evening.

Similar gatherings were witnessed on a hillock titled Thrishul Pahad in Kaghaznagar, in Asifabad town and in mandal centres across Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Nirmal districts. The participants did not follow safety norms advised by the government to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Many feared that the positive cases of acute respiratory disease might go up in the coming days.

Dasara celebrations held on colorful note

Karimnagar: Dasara celebrations were held on a colorful note in Karimnagar on Sunday. To entertain the people of the town, Karimnagar Municipal Corporation authorities organised celebrations for the first time at Ambedkar stadium.

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar inaugurated the event, wherein public representatives, officials and public participated in a big way.

The three hours event comprising laser show, video projection, crackers and cultural programmes mesmerized viewers. Importance of Bathukamma and culture and tradition of Telangana and development of Karimnagar town were projected through video projection.

Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Collector K Shashanka, Karimnagar Police Commissioner VB Kamalasan Reddy and others participated in the celebrations.

Earlier, Minister participated in Shami puja in different temples of the town.

