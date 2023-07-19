Dasharathi Krishnamacharya award for Ayachitam Nateshwara Sharma

On Wednesday, the State government revealed details about the upcoming annual award ceremony that will take place at Ravindra Bharati, commemorating the birth anniversary of Krishnamacharya on July 22.

Hyderabad: Popular writer, Sanskrit-Andhra poet and Shatavadhani Ayachitam Nateshwara Sharma will receive the prestigious Sri Dasarathi Krishnamacharya award for the year 2023. He will be felicitated with the award, a memento and a cash prize of Rs.1,01,116 as part of the award.

In a statement, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao congratulated Nateswhara Sharma who hails from Kamareddy district, upon getting selected for the prestigious award.