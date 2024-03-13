Dasoju Sravan urges Cabinet against renominating MLC candidates

In a statement, Sravan stressed that such actions could undermine the authority of the Governor and contravene democratic principles

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader Dasoju Sravan raised concern over the State Cabinet’s alleged decision to renominate Prof M Kodandram Reddy and Amer Ali Khan to the Telangana State Council under the Governor’s quota. He termed it as a sign of a feudal, callous and unlawful mindset of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his council of Ministers, disregarding the court rulings and constitutional rights.

In a statement, Sravan stressed that such actions could undermine the authority of the Governor and contravene democratic principles. He urged the Chief Minister and Ministers to abide by legal obligations and uphold the rule of law, asserting the ned to revive and restore the previous resolutions.

Highlighting the Telangana High Court’s recent orders and pending decision from the Governor, Sravan cautioned against disregarding legal processes. He called for transparency and urged the State government to clarify on reports of MLC renominations. He also emphasised the need for political empowerment and social justice, especially for marginalised communities. He urged the government to uphold constitutional values and refrain from actions that could cause erosion of democratic norms.