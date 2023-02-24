Data key to fight disease: VK Paul

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:29 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Photo:Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Information and data are shared across the world. Data safeguards with key principles should be in place. There is a need for timely and comprehensive sharing of data said Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog.

Participating in a panel discussion on `Operationalising the One Health approach: Nexus of science, indigenous knowledge, policy,’ organised as part of BioAsia, he said fastest possible interpretation is required. “We should agree on pathways to be created across nations or multilateral agencies across sectors,” he said.

During Covid 19, one major source of funding was Covid Suraksha. Rapid clearances took place and pathbreaking changes happened in drug, cosmetics and biomedical devices,” he said adding that communication is important to take the technologies and solutions to the people.

Database integration, streamlining regulatory and approval processes for solutions, targeted research and development are the key enablers of the One Health Mission. Focus is on humans, livestock and wildlife, he said.

A unique ID called Pashu Aadhar for livestock mission has been launched. Private players can also take part in R&D on livestock. There will be a digital backbone linked and focus on integrated surveillance. Disease surveillance for wildlife is being proposed. Consultations on this moving forward, he said.

Earlier, he said the vaccination programme of India saved 3.4 million lives. The industry supplied 258 million doses of vaccines to 101 countries through Vaccine Maitri, the bilateral programme.

More investments are needed in understanding disease areas. Science needs to transcend borders. Predictive science, AI and machine learning can help, said Samit Hirawat, Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, Global Drug Development, Bristol Myers Squibb.

“We are working on food processing and adding value to farmers,” said Dr Sai D Prasad, Executive Director, Bharat Biotech International.