Day temperatures rise in Hyderabad after dipping at night

The city will see a gradual rise in minimum temperatures, which may hover around 18 to 21 degrees Celsius during the next three days.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:34 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

Representational image.

Hyderabad: Though Hyderabad is witnessing a steady rise in its day temperatures with mercury beaching the 30-degrees Celsius mark, night temperatures continue to dip.

In the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Saturday, the temperature plummeted, with Rajendranagar freezing at 12.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Alwal (14 degrees Celsius), Karwan (14.1 degrees Celsius), Secunderabad (14.2 degrees Celsius), and LB Nagar (14.8 degrees Celsius).

Also Read Hyderabad witnesses changing weather patterns in 2022

However, according to the India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad (IMD-H), the city will see a gradual rise in minimum temperatures, which may hover around 18 to 21 degrees Celsius during the next three days.

According to readings, at 8.30 am on Saturday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 31.8 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature of 34.6 degrees Celsius was recorded at Ameerpet.

No relief is expected during the next three days too with the Met Office predicting a partly cloudy sky and a maximum temperature of around 31 degrees Celsius.