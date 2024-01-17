Deaths of two tigers: Four Forest officials suspended in Asifabad

An order to this effect was issued by Principal Chief Conservator of Forest RM Dobriyal on Tuesday.

17 January 2024

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Four officials including a forest divisional officer (FDO) and forest range officer (FRO) were placed under suspension by holding responsible for the deaths of two tigers that occurred in forests of Dharigaon village in Kaghaznagar mandal recently. An order to this effect was issued by Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) RM Dobriyal on Tuesday.

As per the order, Kaghaznagar FDO T Vijay Babu and FRO S Venugopal were suspended for showing negligence in protection of the big cats. The action was initiated against the officials based on a report submitted by Field Director to Kawal Tiger Reserve S Shantaram, following the consecutive deaths of a female cub and an adult male tiger in the forests of Dharigaon reported on January 6 and 8.

Shantharam in his report mentioned that the officials did not record movement of the tigers on M-Stripes application meant for conservation of big cats. “They did not assess conditions in the spots frequented by the tigers. They failed to prevent encroachment of forest cover, but produced bills without planting saplings. They delayed submission of bills of salaries belonging to animal trackers,” the report pointed out.

Meanwhile, District Forest Officer Neeraj Kumar Tebriwall suspended Kaghaznagar DyRO Poshetti and FBO Srikanth for dereliction of duties, as per instructions of the PCCF. The officials did not alert the higher authorities when the carcasses of the two big cats were found. Local shepherds informed the authorities about the incident, prompting the officials to search for missing tigers.