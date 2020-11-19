Dejected farmer burns paddy crop in Khammam

P Dishender was said to be upset over pest infestation that damaged his crop of fine variety paddy cultivated in about three acres of land

By | Published: 8:17 pm

Khammam: A tenant farmer at Singareddypalem village in Nelakondapalli mandal in the district has set his paddy crop on fire on Thursday.

P Dishender was said to be upset over pest infestation that damaged his crop of fine variety paddy cultivated in about three acres of land. Brown planthopper, a sucking insect, has infested the crop, said the farmer who invested around Rs 60, 000 on the crop.

He lamented that the crop was wilted after it was affected by the pests when the crop was reaching harvesting stage. ‘Since I could do nothing with the crop I decided to burn it’ he added.

