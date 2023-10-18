Delete fake votes registered during TDP regime: YSRCP appeals to Election Commission

In a complaint to the EC, minister Dadisetti Raja allege that 60 lakh fake votes were added during the Chandrababu rule and called for removing the names of voters who were not not eligible to vote

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:21 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Amaravati: The YSR Congress Party leaders have appealed to the Election Commission to delete the fake votes registered during the previous Telugu Desam Party regime.

Ministers Raja and Chellaboyina Venu besides former ministers K. Kannababu, Alla Nani, and ML Ponna satish met the CEO of the Election Commission Mukesh Kumar Meena on Wednesday.

They alleged that the same person were registered as voters in two or three places and sought to verify the voter list and remove the fake votes.

“Those living in the border states are registered as voters here. It is not fair to have votes in two states and two or more votes. We have complained on fake votes and sought their removal,” minister Venu said.