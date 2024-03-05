Desperate Modi govt trying to use SBI to bulldoze SC judgement on electoral bonds scheme: Congress

By PTI Updated On - 5 March 2024, 03:13 PM

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday attacked the Centre over the State Bank of India moving the Supreme Court to seek more time to disclose electoral bond details, alleging that the Modi government is using the largest bank of the country as a shield to hide its “dubious dealings”.

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking an extension till June 30 to disclose details of each electoral bond encashed by political parties. In its verdict last month, the top court directed the SBI to furnish the details to the poll panel by March 6.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the Congress’ position on the electoral bonds scheme is that it is “opaque, undemocratic and destroyed the level playing field”.

“Modi government is using the largest bank of our country as a shield to hide its dubious dealings through Electoral Bonds,” he said.

No less than the Supreme Court of India had struck down Modi government’s “black money conversion scheme” of electoral bonds, holding it “unconstitutional”, “violative of RTI” and “illegal” and asking SBI to furnish donor details by March 6, he said.

But the BJP wants it to be done after Lok Sabha elections by June 30, Kharge said, adding that the tenure of the Lok Sabha will end on June 16.

Alleging that the BJP was the main beneficiary of the “fraudulent” electoral bonds scheme, Kharge said, “Isn’t the government conveniently hiding the BJP’s shady dealings where contracts of highways, ports, airports, power plants etc. were handed over to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cronies in lieu of these opaque electoral bonds.” “Experts say that the 44,434 automated data entries of donors can be divulged and matched in just 24 hours. Why does the SBI then need 4 more months to collate this information?” he said.

“Congress party was crystal clear that the Electoral Bonds scheme was opaque, undemocratic and destroyed level playing field. But the Modi government, PMO and FM bulldozed every institution – RBI, Election Commission, Parliament and Opposition to fill BJP’s coffers,” Kharge alleged.

“Now a desperate Modi Govt, clutching on straws, is trying to use SBI to bulldoze the Supreme Court’s judgement!” he said.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said he had predicted the “delay, diversion and digression” by the government and SBI on the issue.

“On day of electoral bonds SC judgement, I had predicted delay, diversion & digression by govt/sbi in disclosing details. Proved right today; sbi has started whataboutery to obstruct disclosure, especially before elections, since opposition wanted to make details disclosed a major election issue!” Singhvi said.

Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, said the SBI’s request for an extension defeats the very purpose of the Supreme Court judgement on electoral bonds.

“It is highly unlikely that the SBI would need more time to share data which is already digitised. Issues of capacity to adhere to the deadline cannot come up conveniently one day before the day of the deadline,” he said.

“This is a government that is known to enact overnight policy changes, no matter the inconveniences to people. It is no surprise that the former RBI Governor Urjit Patel resigned his post over disagreements with the government on electoral bonds. This is another example of institutional capture. Voters deserve transparency, and full information,” Gogoi asserted.

Congress MP Manish Tewari also hit out at the government and urged the Supreme Court to not allow SBI’s plea. “Supreme Court should not allow @TheOfficialSBI to get away with its chicanery on Electoral Bonds,” Tewari said on X.

