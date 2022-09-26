Devi Sarannavaratri celebrations begin at Warangal’s Bhadrakali temple

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:20 PM, Mon - 26 September 22

MLA Vinay Bhaskar lighting lamp to begin the Sarannavaratri celebrations at Bhadrakali temple in Warangal on Monday. (Photo: Ch Shyam Sunder)

Warangal: Devi Sarannavaratri celebrations have commenced at the historic Bhadrakali temple on grand note here on Monday.

After performing the Nityahnikam at 4 am, the priests offered special prayers to seek the order to launch the celebrations. Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar along with his wife Revathi and children formally launched the celebrations by lighting the lamp at the temple in the presence of Mayor Gundu Sudharani, KUDA chairman Sangamreddy Sunderraj Yavav and others.

Temple Executive Officer (EO) K Seshubharathi and the priests have given a rousing reception to the guests on the occasion. Later, special prayers in the name of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao were offered at the temple.