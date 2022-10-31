Devotees throng Vemulawada temple

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:00 PM, Mon - 31 October 22

Devotees were seen performing special pujas to Usiri (Amla) trees by lighting lamps on the temple premises early in the morning. Later, they had darshan of the presiding deity.

Rajanna Sircilla: A huge number of devotees thronged the Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple, Vemulawada, on the occasion of the first Monday of ‘Karthika masam‘.

Pilgrims stood in queues for long to have the darshan of Lord Shiva. The temple premises was crowded with the devotees as several hundreds came to the shrine from different parts of the State as well as adjacent States.

Special pujas were performed in the shrine. Sri Laxmi Ganapathi Swamy abhishekam, Mahanyasapurvaka ekadasha rudrabishekam to Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy, Lalitha Sahasranama chathushasti puja to Sri Rajarajeshwari Devi and other pujas were performed.