DGP Anjani Kumar participates in 13th General Body Meeting of Retired Police Officers Association of Telangana

During the meeting, Anjani Kumar also unveiled a book "Dina Bandhuvu" by Vankepally Rajamula Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:17 PM, Sun - 13 August 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP), Anjani Kumar participated in the 13th General Body Meeting of the Retired Police Officers Association of Telangana, here on Sunday.

During the meeting, Anjani Kumar also unveiled a book “Dina Bandhuvu” by Vankepally Rajamula Reddy. The event took place at the Police Officers’ Mess in Masab Tank in the city.

