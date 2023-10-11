Doctor couple donates Rs 48,000 for orphanage in Mancherial

Mancherial: Dr P Ramana, Indian Medical Association Mancherial district chapter president and his wife Dr Annapurna donated Rs 48,000 to Ananda Nilayam, an orphanage run by Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), in memory of his father Dr Laxminarayana here on Wednesday.

IRCS Mancherial district chairman K Bhaskar Reddy and vice-chairman Chanduri Mahender thanked the doctor couple for donating the funds. He said that the donation would be used to meet various expenditures required for operating the orphanage. He requested philanthropists and good Samaritans to come forward to generously donate funds for the cause.

