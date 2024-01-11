| Doctors Driver Arrested For Decamping With Cash From House In Hyderabad

Doctor’s driver arrested for decamping with cash from house in Hyderabad

Mohammed Ishaq (27), a resident of Santoshnagar worked at a pharmacy owned by the doctor between August 2021 and September 2023 and was familiar with the topography of the doctor’s house.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 January 2024, 07:07 PM

Hyderabad: A driver who allegedly broke into the house of a doctor at Humayunnagar and decamped with cash and other articles early this month, was arrested by the police on Thursday.

Mohammed Ishaq (27), a resident of Santoshnagar worked at a pharmacy owned by the doctor between August 2021 and September 2023 and was familiar with the topography of the doctor’s house.

On January 2, when the doctor went for work, Ishaq entered the house and collected the cash from the cupboard and escaped, said Additional DCP (South West) Mohd Ashfaq.

The police following a complaint registered a case and traced the thief and recovered Rs. 14 lakh in cash from him.