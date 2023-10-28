Political turmoil in Warangal Congress as senior leader questions allotment of tickets

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:25 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Hanamkonda: Congress senior leader and former DCCB chairman Janga Raghava Reddy has launched a scathing attack on his own party leadership for denying him a party ticket to contest from the Warangal West Assembly constituency. His vocal criticism has sent shockwaves through the political circles, once again highlighting internal discord within the Congress party. Issuing an ultimatum to the Congress high command to correct the mistakes and allot a ticket to him, he said that the party would pay a heavy price if he was denied the ticket.

Raghava Reddy did not mince words in expressing his displeasure. “I am ready for the electoral battle and the people are ready to support me,” he declared, emphasising his commitment to the upcoming political showdown. He did not hold back his criticism in denouncing what he termed as the “party’s preference for the parachute leaders”.

In a direct swipe against Naini Rajender Reddy, who was given a ticket for the West constituency, he labelled Rajender Reddy, who is the Hanamkonda DCC president as a “broker” and “incompetent.” He also questioned the high command’s rationale behind awarding a ticket to Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy for the Munugode constituency and others including M Yasaswi Reddy for the Palakurthy and Revuri Prakash Reddy for the Parkal seats.

Raghava Reddy, while reaffirming his allegiance to the Congress party and the people, hinted at a decision regarding his future course of action, which would be made after consulting with his supporters. He, however, suggested that his followers might contest in six Assembly segments within the erstwhile Warangal district, keeping the political landscape in suspense. He announced that he would unveil his future plans and activities on Monday.

The former DCC president from Jangaon, Raghava Reddy, also declared that the battle in the Warangal West constituency would be a head-to-head contest between him and BRS candidate Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar. Meanwhile, supporters of another senior leader Engala Venkatram Reddy gathered at his residence in Hanamkonda to discuss their next steps after Venkatram Reddy was also denied a ticket, which was instead allotted to Revuri Prakash Reddy who ‘joined’ the Congress a few days ago.