Don’t miss out on these Durga pandals in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:13 PM, Sat - 1 October 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: As Navratri festivities head for the Vijaya Dashami day, celebrations at the Durga Puja pandals have started to peak. From Esamia Bazar to Gachibowli and Kukatpally to Nallakunta, scores of pandals are set up by the devotees with Durga idols across the city and the venues are buzzing with religious fervour in the mornings and evenings.

Bengali or not, Durga Puja with the installation of idols and later immersion of idols, has over the years become a part of Hyderabad festivities. The spirit of festivity is definitely not to be missed.

The striking pandals, the bhog, and the cultural festivities including dandiya and garba are what denizens wait for every year. Here are some of the best puja pandals from the city with music and competitions.

Hyderabad Bangali Samity

The celebrations at Hyderabad Bengali Samity at Telangana Kala Bharathi, NTR Stadium in Domalguda go on till October 5, which is Dasami. Every day, there is pujo, competitions with exciting prizes, live music concerts, and other cultural events. For the convenience of people, the organisers are live telecasting Puja this year on their YouTube channel.

Cyberabad Bangali Association

Cyberabad Bengali Association at Miyapur is hosting Durga Puja till October 5. The puja is being held at Naren Palace, Miyapur. The association is hosting various cultural and competitive events, dandiya, garba, and concerts.

Prabashi Socio Cultural Association

The celebrations start on October 1 and will go on till October 5. The aarti here is done grandly here. All cultural events that take place at Saptapadi Function Hall in Nizampet start at 11:00 am and will continue till night. Make sure to be at all the food stalls serving delicious Bengali food items.

Utsab Cultural Association

If you want to take part in Bengal’s true culture, this is the place to be. The festivities here will end on October 5. The committee organises activities like live concerts, Ashtami Anjali, Sandhi Puja, Sindur Kehal, etc. The 14×16 feet pandal hosts a 14-feet high Durga idol at the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management, Gachibowli.

Hyderabad Kalibari

Durga Puja is celebrated here in a grand way and the committee covers all kinds of Bengali rituals such as Pushpanjali, Sandhya Aarti, and more. Cultural events and competitions with exciting prizes are also held at Vivekanand Puram in Sainikpuri.