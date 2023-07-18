Don’t withhold Rythu Bandhu funds: Telangana Govt to banks

Telangana government made it clear that the loan waiver amounts were being credited into farmers’ accounts in a phased manner

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 AM, Tue - 18 July 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Monday wanted banks not to withhold the agriculture investment support extended to farmers under Rythu Bandhu. A communication was sent to this effect to all banks through the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC).

It also directed banks to consider sanctioning and renewing crop loans as usual. The government made it clear that the loan waiver amounts were being credited into farmers’ accounts in a phased manner. So far, Rs 1,207.37 crore was credited into the loan accounts of 5,42,635 farmers.

A budgetary allocation of Rs 6,385 crore was already made for 2023-24 for the implementation of the loan waiver. The amount would be remitted to the loan accounts of the eligible farmers in due course.