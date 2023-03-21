| Double Delight For Nitin At All India Inter Railways Tennis Championship

Double delight for Nitin at All India Inter-Railways Tennis Championship

Nitin Kumar Sinha of Integral Coach Factory won twin titles at the 68th All India Inter-Railways Tennis Championship

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:46 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

Hyderabad: Nitin Kumar Sinha of Integral Coach Factory won twin titles at the 68th All India Inter-Railways Tennis Championship held at the Railway Sports Complex, Secunderabad on Tuesday.

Nitin got the better of South Central Railway’s Siddarth in the singles final to win the title. Later, he paired with his compatriot Prithvi Shekar and defeated South Central Railway’s pair PC Vignesh and Siddarth in the doubles summit clash.

Results: Singles: Men: Winner: Nitin Kumar Sinha; Runner-up: Siddarth; Veterans: Winner: Ramkumar; Runner-up: Anwar Ali; Doubles: Winners: Nitin Kumar Sinha/ Prithvi Shekar; Runners-up: PC Vignesh/Siddarth; Veterans: Winner: Rajendar Prasad/Srinivas; Runners-up: Muneer Pasha/Isaac.

Also Read TSWREIS’s Ravikiran bags bronze medal at 21st National Para Athletics Championships